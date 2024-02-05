Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $38,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $3.02 on Monday, reaching $169.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

