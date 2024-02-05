Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,456,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $127,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.83. 190,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,553. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

