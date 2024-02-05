Gabelli Funds LLC Has $45.82 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $45,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.02. 988,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.26. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

