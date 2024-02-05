Gabelli Funds LLC Has $50.19 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of IDEX worth $50,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

IDEX Stock Down 0.5 %

IDEX stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,144. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $231.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

