Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 21,571 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Liberty Global worth $39,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 78.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. 657,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

