Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,106 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sony Group worth $122,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.49. 222,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,776. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

