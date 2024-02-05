Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $63,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $186,330,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,204,000 after buying an additional 1,425,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,475. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.