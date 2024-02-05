Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 52,043 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,043 shares during the period. Evergy comprises approximately 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Evergy worth $73,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,673. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.