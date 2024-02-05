Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,232,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Southwest Gas comprises 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $74,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $24,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $59.17. 94,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

