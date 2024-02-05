Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 8,330 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded up $38.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $706.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,264. The company has a market capitalization of $670.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $606.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $711.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

