Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $80,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,841,000 after buying an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $12.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $462.42. 27,679,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

