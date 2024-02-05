Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 9,030 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $40,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 136.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.94. 40,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

