Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 697,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AZZ were worth $31,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AZZ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.22. 50,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

