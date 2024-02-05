Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960,344 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 107,093 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $38,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. 3,777,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,524,245. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

