Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $44.71 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,114 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.43% of Paramount Global worth $44,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down 0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching 22.33. 48,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of 13.40 and a 1-year high of 27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of 7.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PARAA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

