Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.77% of Dril-Quip worth $55,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 790.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Trading Down 1.8 %

DRQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,575. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $661.72 million, a P/E ratio of -394.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.