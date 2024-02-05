Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,780 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.41% of ITT worth $32,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

ITT stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,287. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36.

Insider Activity

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

