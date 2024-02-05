Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 38,130 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,130 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Diageo worth $46,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $149.82. The company had a trading volume of 467,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,776. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

