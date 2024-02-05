Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 61,735 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,735 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $48,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.6 %

MDLZ stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. 2,952,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.