Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $34.13 Million Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 614,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,134,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.08% of Crane NXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $319,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $5,851,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,919,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

CXT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.74. 58,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,293. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

