General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $136.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

