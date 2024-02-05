Gladstone Investment (GAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

