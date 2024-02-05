Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.00

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 3993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

