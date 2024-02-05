Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.13

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $34.94, with a volume of 637561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.