Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GFI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

