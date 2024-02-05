Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.51 and last traded at $79.31. 56,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 174,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $38,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,529 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

