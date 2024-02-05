Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.11. 1,094,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,276. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $153.92.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

