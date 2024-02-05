Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,648. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $103.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

