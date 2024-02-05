Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $54.98 on Monday, reaching $3,616.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,433.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,177.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.