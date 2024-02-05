Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.