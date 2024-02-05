Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,358,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 3,333,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,210. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

