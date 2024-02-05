Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.99. The stock had a trading volume of 425,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,405. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.21 and a 200 day moving average of $197.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

