Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $175.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,693. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.