Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,206. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.