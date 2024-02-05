Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,165,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,810,000 after acquiring an additional 222,883 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $495.48. 3,593,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,446. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.74. The company has a market capitalization of $383.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $498.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

