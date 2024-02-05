Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $749,000 Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,133. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.
About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
