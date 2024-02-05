Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $749,000 Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,133. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.