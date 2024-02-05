Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. IQVIA accounts for about 0.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 917,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.06. 716,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,373. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $237.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $211.66.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

