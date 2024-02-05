Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,248 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.77. 2,938,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,592. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average of $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

