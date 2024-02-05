Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.70

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $498.36 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

