GSK (NYSE:GSK) Trading 2.4% Higher

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.68. Approximately 1,116,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,405,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,730.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

