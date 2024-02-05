Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$47.00, with a volume of 8251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.18%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

