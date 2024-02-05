Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$44.50, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCG shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 229.17%. The company had revenue of C$62.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.8201811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

