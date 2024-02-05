Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 57.60.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SN opened at 48.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 49.12. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 53.40.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.