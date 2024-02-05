Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.36.

GWRE stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -133.30 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

