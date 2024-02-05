GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $66.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

