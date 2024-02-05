Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Halliburton worth $54,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Halliburton by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.63. 4,240,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,540,335. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.