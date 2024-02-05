Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,528 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.