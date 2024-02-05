Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Gap Up to $56.11

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.11, but opened at $59.77. Haynes International shares last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 406,987 shares.

Haynes International Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $762.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,698,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 14,066.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

