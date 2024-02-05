Head to Head Contrast: Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Super Group has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.9% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A Super Group 3.92% 13.39% 7.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Super Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super Group $1.36 billion 1.13 $191.16 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Super Group beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

