Head to Head Review: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) versus Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLDT and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $209.47 billion 0.02 $192.92 million $0.88 25.67 Crexendo $50.48 million 3.04 -$35.41 million ($1.43) -4.12

Risk & Volatility

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PLDT has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 4.95% 27.58% 5.06% Crexendo -65.42% 6.81% 5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PLDT and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crexendo has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than PLDT.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and operation of mobile virtual network and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and voice services; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

